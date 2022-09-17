The AJIO All Stars Sale: What to Expect

Bangalore: From the house of AJIO, India's leading online fashion e-retailer, comes another star-studded affair featuring star brands cherished nationally and internationally, with collections and unmatched deals to make you drool! The AJIO All Stars Sale is LIVE NOW from 16th – 25th September.

Over 1 million styles across 3500+ top Indian and International fashion brands are going to be available at 50-90% discounts. What's more? First-time customers get an instant ₹500 off on signing up for the app.

AJIO is the destination for iconic brands in western wear, denims, sneakers, athleisure, ethnic wear and more. Expect unheard deals on its star-studded brand lineup that includes names like Adidas, Nike, Superdry, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks & Spencer, Armani Exchange, Mavi, Ritu Kumar, W, Masaba, Muji and more.

Leading stars from Bollywood, decked up in en vogue styles, have taken to the 'streets' to talk about the return of the AJIO All Stars Sale. Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Badshah are the star cast in the latest AJIO campaign that's taking TV and digital media by storm.

Apart from the variety of brands, one can expect some of the best deals ever seen on the AJIO app during the All-Stars Sale. Customers can also enjoy added perks like superfast delivery, doorstep refund and easy exchange that makes AJIO's offering even more irresistible.

The Indian sale season is upon us, but the AJIO All Stars Sale is proving to be the only place to be for your fashion shopping needs this season! Download the AJIO app from the Play Store or App Store on your mobile phones and ace your fashion game.