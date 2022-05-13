Airbnb 2022 Summer Travel Trends Highlights

Last year, we released 150 upgrades to improve every aspect of the Airbnb service. Today, we are launching the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade including:

Airbnb Categories - A new way to search that makes it easy to discover millions of homes you never knew existed.

- A new way to search that makes it easy to discover millions of homes you never knew existed. Split Stays - An innovative feature that provides more options for longer stays by splitting your trip between two homes.

- An innovative feature that provides more options for longer stays by splitting your trip between two homes. AirCover for guests - The most comprehensive protection in travel, included for free with every stay.

“The way people travel has changed forever. That’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. “First, people are more flexible about where they live and work, so we’ve designed a new way to search with Airbnb Categories. Second, people are taking longer trips, so we created Split Stays to give you more options by splitting your trip between two homes. And third, we’re introducing AirCover for guests, giving you the confidence to book knowing that Airbnb’s got your back.”

Airbnb Categories

Millions of people are now more flexible about where they live and work. But travel search has been the same for 25 years — you enter a location and dates into a search box. Most of us can only think of a few dozen cities to type into the search box, but there are Airbnbs in 100,000 towns and cities around the world.

That’s why we’re introducing a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories, making it easy to discover millions of unique homes you never knew existed. When you open Airbnb, you’re presented with 56 categories that organize homes based on their style, location, or proximity to a travel activity. When you search for a destination, your search results are also organized by categories that are relevant to that destination. As you view different categories, the map intelligently zooms to show you where the homes are located.

To create Airbnb Categories, we evaluate millions of homes using machine learning to analyze titles, written descriptions, photo captions, structured data from Hosts, and reviews from guests. Members of Airbnb's curation team review listings and hand-pick featured photos — so if a listing is in the Amazing Pools Category, the first photo shows a pool. Then, each category goes through a final check to help ensure consistency and photo quality.

The 56 Airbnb Categories* include more than 4 million unique homes that are made possible by our Hosts all around the world. Airbnb Categories organize homes by what makes them unique, which helps people discover places they wouldn't have otherwise found. This can help alleviate over-tourism by redistributing travel to new locations beyond the same popular destinations.

Split Stays

In the last three months, nearly half of nights booked on Airbnb were for trips of a week or more. That's why we created Split Stays, an innovative feature that splits your trip between two homes. With Split Stays, you will typically see around 40% more listings when searching for longer stays.

When searching a specific destination, Split Stays automatically appear in your search results. They also appear within 14 categories — including Camping, National Parks, Skiing, and Surfing — to inspire you to stay in two destinations as part of a longer trip. For example, when browsing the National Parks Category, Split Stays might suggest a pair of homes near Kanha Tiger Reserve and Bandhavgarh National Park.

When viewing Split Stays on a map, an animated line visually connects the two homes to show you the distance between them and the sequence of the stays. Once you select a Split Stay, you’re guided through an easy-to-use interface to book each stay, one home at a time.

AirCover for Guests

This summer, millions of people will travel for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That's why we created AirCover, the most comprehensive protection in travel. AirCover is always included and always free, and it represents the biggest upgrade to Airbnb customer service in a decade.

With AirCover, you're covered by four protections every time you stay on Airbnb:

Booking Protection Guarantee - In the unlikely event a Host needs to cancel your booking within 30 days of check-in, we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you.

- In the unlikely event a Host needs to cancel your booking within 30 days of check-in, we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you. Check-In Guarantee - If you can’t check into your home and the Host cannot resolve the issue, we’ll find you a similar or better home for the length of your original stay, or we’ll refund you.

- If you can’t check into your home and the Host cannot resolve the issue, we’ll find you a similar or better home for the length of your original stay, or we’ll refund you. Get-What-You-Booked Guarantee - If at any time during your stay you find your listing isn't as advertised — for example, the refrigerator stops working and your Host can’t easily fix it, or there are fewer bedrooms than listed — you'll have three days to report it and we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you.

- If at any time during your stay you find your listing isn't as advertised — for example, the refrigerator stops working and your Host can’t easily fix it, or there are fewer bedrooms than listed — you'll have three days to report it and we’ll find you a similar or better home, or we’ll refund you. 24-hour Safety Line - If you ever feel unsafe, you’ll get priority access to specially-trained safety agents, day or night.

AirCover has been designed directly into the Airbnb app and website, making it easy for you to contact an agent and resolve issues quickly. We created a team of specially trained agents for last-minute rebooking assistance. We also significantly expanded our 24-hour safety line to cover 16 languages.

Available in India later this week

Airbnb’s redesigned app and website with over 50 categories of unique homes, the innovative Split Stays feature, and AirCover for guests will be available worldwide this week. Guests can search by a listing’s style, location, or activity type - like cabins, national parks, or skiing. Style categories include over 1.5 million homes with pools, or 240,000 cabins, 150,000 farms, and 60,000 tiny homes, worldwide - plus much, much more. Location categories can help guests search from beaches to deserts, or even 1,200 islands; while activity categories allow them to find that perfect camping, surfing, or ski in/ski out spot.

Airbnb 2022 Summer Release Highlights (Global)

With a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories, the innovative Split Stays feature, and AirCover for guests, this launch represents the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.

The world has changed, and in 2022 people are traveling differently than they ever have before. Because of remote work, people are spreading out to thousands of towns and cities. Airbnb guests have already planned stays in over 72,000 cities and towns[2] this summer.

Long-term stays are at an all-time high in Q1 2022, more than doubling in size from Q1 2019, and continue to represent around one in every five nights booked. In addition, nearly half of nights booked on Airbnb in Q1 2022 were for one week or more.

In today’s world, people are demonstrating increased flexibility about where and when they can travel. Our I’m Flexible search feature introduced just last year has been used over 2 billion times.

Unique listings also gained in popularity during the pandemic and through our I’m Flexible search feature. Our all-new site design built around Airbnb Categories makes it even easier to discover one-of-a-kind of homes you never knew existed. Today Airbnb Categories include more than 4 million unique homes that are made possible by our Hosts around the world.

When you visit Airbnb, you are now presented with 56 categories that organize homes into curated collections based on their unique style, location or proximity to travel activity. One new category is Design, a collection of over 20,000 homes chosen for their iconic architecture and interiors. Interest in these homes is growing: Wishlists containing “design” in their title have grown 175% in 2021 compared to 2019; and in all of 2021, unique listings were added to almost 20 million wishlists.

With guests staying longer and venturing further, we are introducing an innovative new Split Stays feature that splits trips between two homes. With Split Stays, you will typically see around 40% more listings when searching for longer stays.

Airbnb 2022 Summer Travel Trends Highlights (Global)

This summer will continue to see guests traveling further and staying longer.

Since its launch, Airbnb has empowered guests to collectively travel over 10 million years.

This summer again, the Airbnb community will connect over new travel experiences. In a recent survey[3], more than 9 in 10 active Airbnb guests are considering traveling this summer, with most intending to travel. Most summer travel won’t be solo, with the majority expecting to travel with family. When asked why they might use Airbnb to travel this summer, most guests said ‘adventure.’ More than 9 in 10 of surveyed guests also have flexible travel dates at least occasionally.

Summer Travel Trends: