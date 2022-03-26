AI, Robotic Surgery, Wearable Devices: Trends and Digital Innovation in Healthcare

2022 come up with lots of healthcare trends some of the highlighted trends are discussed below.

The use of data interoperability, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) have been particularly impressive and the healthcare technology market trends reflect this increase in investment and the urgent need for advanced digital solutions.

Telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices, and block chain electronic health records are just a few examples of digital transformation in healthcare which are completely reshaping how we interact with health professionals.

HEALTHCARE TRENDS

Consumer devices, wearables, and apps:

Wearable devices continuously monitor patients’ critical parameters. Wearables include embedded medical devices and other devices worn on a person’s body. These devices provide healthcare workers real-time information on patient data while they remain at home.

Robotic surgery:

Robotic surgery is a relatively new procedure for minimally invasive surgery. However, robotic-assisted surgery has become the standard treatment for prostate and is fast pervading other organs and diseases.

3D printing technology:

3D printing technology reduces the cost of manufacturing prototypes, prosthetics, tissue & skin, and even pharmaceuticals.

LASIK :

Laser technology advancements have made eye surgeries easy for physicians and affordable for patients. This elective procedure is efficient and safe and allows surgeons to cater to a larger audience.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) & ML (Machine Learning):

AI can manage patient admissions, scheduling, and billing. AI can analyse and decode complex data, providing exceptionally potent data for efficient & precise diagnostics. AI will probably broaden and bring down healthcare costs and let doctors and staff focus on patient care.

IoT (Internet of Things):

IoT has transformed the healthcare industry by connecting devices, systems, and objects the global population uses.

Block chain:

As a database technology, Block chain uses encryption and various other security procedures to store data, linking it to augmented security and usability. This innovation facilitates many facets of healthcare, including patient records, supply & distribution, and research.

Voice-controlled assistants:

Voice recognition is used for data management, clinical documentation, and streamlining daily workflows.

Remote care:

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth are possible through video conferencing, big data, and wearable technology. As a result, physicians can monitor and diagnose patients miles away.

Telemedicine:

COVID-19 has undoubtedly accelerated the delivery of telemedicine, and experts affirm that telemedicine is here to stay. Many patients prefer it.Many technologies are in their early stages. However, the healthcare industry recognizes these benefits and will capitalise on the technologies.

--by Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals