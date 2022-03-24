Aegte Forays Into Men’s Grooming Segment

Emerging as the top vegan D2C brand, Aegte has crossed a new milestone with the launch of androgynous products. The brand known for its results-oriented and versatile products with multiple benefits is now available for both men and women. Makeup for men is no more a passing trend. Aegte’s innovative approach has made it stood out exceeding the usual standards in the industry.

“The innovative minds of our Research and Development (R&D) team has infused the brilliance of science and medicinal power of botanical herbs into packaged products with same effective results. ‘Makeup for men’ is no more a hush-hush as we understand the need, and thus introduced Skin Corrector DD Cream and Natural Pink lip Balm for men. Makeup isn’t gendered biased and thus Aegte Men is launched to break the stereotypes.” said Dhiren Sharma, Co-founder of Aegte.

With the advent of K-Pop and K-Drama in India, the 10 steps Korean skin care routine has given rise to the demand for men-grooming kits. Being a forerunner in the industry, Aegte is coming in strong with the launch of multi-purpose products specifically for men, covering Makeup, Skin and Haircare segments.

The new range comprises of Beard Growth Serum, Tinted Lip Lightening Balm, Just Glow Moisturizer, Skin Corrector DD Cream and more, enriched with active natural ingredients. Aegte has a myriad range of products from resolving hair fall issues with 7-in1 Hair Vitalizer to removing dark spots with Bye Bye darkness serum. All these products are 100% authentic and formulated with vegan ingredients ethically sourced from Mother Nature.

“Staying in tune with our customer’s needs, helps us make product development decisions that cater to those needs. We expect a growth of 500% this fiscal year with the release of new segments and products.”, quoted by Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte.

Creating a goal for free culture, Aegte has taken this initiative to be more customer-centric, setting itself apart from other competitors with its yet another unique idea.