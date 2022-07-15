Adidas India Walking Shoes Features and Price

New Delhi: Leading sportswear giant adidas, has launched a new category of walking shoes starting from INR 2499. Walking has become India’s preferred form of physical activity and to cater to this emerging trend, adidas has conceptualized and created its walking range with superior technology and at highly competitive price points for the Indian consumer. The versatility of this range makes it perfect for anyone looking for an all-day comfort shoe.

This category will see a host of products for both men and women, which are comfortable, lightweight, and stylish. Fusing high performance with stylish design, this range comes in an array of different colours with easy-to-wear slip-on and lace-up designs, perfect for the ultimate walking experience.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, adidas India, said, “Our products are designed keeping the consumer’s needs front and centre. Walking is the most preferred form of physical exercise in India and we wanted to elevate our consumers walking experience by offering a range that is not just comfortable but also very stylish & versatile for our consumers' all-day needs.”

The walking range is a fusion of comfort, durability, and style. Some of the features of the range include:

1. CLOUDFOAM TECHNOLOGY - Cloudfoam technology embedded in for better step in comfort and cushioning

2. SLIP RESISTANCE - Sculpting on EVA outsole to provide anti-skid properties while walking

3. NEW OUTSOLE TECHNOLOGY- Cloudwalk outsole specially designed for Walking with thick grip lines provided at flex area for better grip

4. UPSCALED BOTTOM - High upscaled heel area in the bottom provides better resilience and comfort while walking

5. VARIABLE CONSTRUCTIONS – range of products with Slip on’s as well as Lace up construction.

The new walking range is now available in men and women's sizes starting from INR 2499 on the Adidas website and select retail stores. Other fashion retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Myntra and Nykaa Fashion will also see a wide range of new walking products.