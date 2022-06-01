5 Ways to Pamper Your Parents on Global Day of Parents 2022

June 1st has been proclaimed as "Global Day of Parents" by the United Nations as a mark of appreciation for the commitment of parents towards their children. Our parents are our first friends, guide and philosopher. They are our forever cheerleaders. Parents play a vital role in the lives of children. From our birth, parents protect and provide for us. They set examples for us as role models.

As children, we have witnessed our walk the extra mile for us, while making many sacrifices for us to be raised right and happy. They have always done their best to provide us with a comfortable lifestyle.

So this Parents’ day, why not do something special for them. We have picked out 5 brands that will surely make our parents happy.

Saregama Carvaan: Our parents are the music lovers of the yesteryears. Before digital music apps kicked in, they would patiently wait for their favourite song to play on the radio. Of course, how can we forget cassettes? Drawing inspiration from the golden age, our parents will love something like a Saregama Carvaan. It is a portable digital audio player with in-built stereo speakers that comes with 5000 Bengali and Hindi film songs, folk songs, devotional songs and Tagore songs inside. With the option to tune into FM, Carvaan doubles up as a home radio too. One can also enjoy their personal collection of songs by plugging in a USB drive or streaming songs from your phone to Carvaan via Bluetooth. What’s even better, it works on a rechargeable battery that lasts for approximately 5 hours.

mPokket: Last minute cash crunches can happen with anybody, especially when we want to gift the best item to our loved ones. mPokket was started with the aim to help you with these last-minute cash shortages, as they believe money should never hinder you from doing anything. It is a registered NBFC offering loans from a range of INR 500 to INR 30,000 basis your requirement. mPokket has a simple registration process with even quicker disbursal.

Urban Company: For all the labour that our parents do for us, gifting them a pampering session to unwind is one of the least bit of things that we can do for them. With the urban company, parents can enjoy a relaxing spa from the comfort of home. Urban company also has services like haircut, manicures, and pedicures amongst others. Like a true desi parent, if they throw tantrums around salon services, you could also gift them a full house cleaning solution for furniture, washrooms, and balconies.

Kama Ayurveda: Our parents deserve the absolute best, and hence Kama Ayurveda’s is one of our choices gifting options. Their products are rooted in Indian Ayurveda, which our parents trust and love. Their range includes skincare, haircare, and bath and body. They have special gifting sets for all skin concerns and regimes and is easily cutomisable. Some of the things that one can gift their parents is their Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil, Lavender Patchouli body moisturiser, and their Red Sandalwood soap.

Ferns and Petals: Nothing brightens up one’s moods like a fresh bouquet of their favourite flowers. With Ferns and Petals' wide catalogue, you can find any flower that your parents like. And the best part, Ferns and Petals has about 320 stores across all the major cities and towns of India. Plus they always run discounts for special occasions. Apart from flowers, they also cater to plant lovers, and chocolate connoisseurs. Their range includes handmade and sugar-free chocolates so one can eat them guilt-free and gift them too!

The brands aside, do take out some time from your busy schedule to talk to your parents. They are our constant invisible guiding source of light who often don’t get the credit they deserve. So, this Parents’ day, let’s make it special for them.