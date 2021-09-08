5 Ways To Create A ‘Spa-Tastic’ Experience At Home!

The inundated stressors of work coupled with the covid-altered lifestyle, often blur the lines between work and life, making it difficult to relax and unwind at home. Stress can have an impact not just on your physical and mental health but also on the skin. The stress hormone cortisol can lead to increased oil production in skin glands, which clogs the pores and can cause acne breakouts. Don’t you wish to indulge in some downtime or escape to a spa to pamper your skin, soak up all the goodness and say goodbye to stress?

Fret not! Here’s a quick 5-point plan that will help you create a ‘spa-tastic’ experience right from the comfort of your home.

Privacy: Privacy is paramount when creating a home spa experience, the uninterrupted ‘me-time and ‘myspace will do wonders for your mood. This is the time when you invest in self-care by keeping all the distractions at bay. The anticipation of the ‘me-day’ at home and isolating yourself as you prep for the home spa experience will leave you feeling lighter and happier.

Body Washes: Investing in a good body wash will not just help to create an uber premium spa like experience but will also help reduce the stress on your skin. Using various massage tools can help loosen up tight muscles, promote circulation and make you feel great. You could try out Fiama’s Shower Gels that are enriched with nature’s goodness, and they moisturize the skin, making it feel soft and happy.

Soothing Music: It is rightly said ‘music not only relaxes the body but also the soul’. You can put on your favorite song or an ambient sound depending on your preference. Soft soothing music can be an escapade that can instantly transport you to a more peaceful environment

Scented Candles: Now is the best time to use those scented candles that have been lying in the corner of your house. The right amount of light can create an amazing stress-relieving mood. Lighting the bathroom with candles and incense sticks can help fill the area with a soothing and calming scent and create a relaxing atmosphere.

Take your time: The most important aspect of enjoying this me-time is not have a timer on. Don’t rush, treat your mind and body to this soulful experience for as long as you like. After all, indulging in self-care is one of the best investments of time and one of the biggest luxuries you can accord yourself.

Keep these tips handy, the next time you are looking to treat yourself to an indulgent ‘spa-tastic’ experience to de-stress yourself