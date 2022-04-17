5 Times Alia Bhatt Proved She Is A Fashionista

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt stepped into the film industry with the movie, 'Student Of The Year'. She evolved not only as an actor but also transformed a lot in terms of looking good. With each passing day, she worked out on her style and now she has got that tag of fashionista. At times, she picks some minimalistic looks but sometimes, she goes out of the box and impresses the fashion police with her choice of outfits. Be it a trendy tulle gown or a bodycon dress or a traditional six-yard wonder piece, Alia Bhatt has the power to grab all the attention towards her. Here is a look at all the times, Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her oh-so-glamorous looks.

Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14th. For her big day, Alia chose to wear an ivory saree. She teamed it up with half sleeves blouse. She added an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Coming to her accessories, she added a stack of bangles, a statement neckpiece, a pair of statement jhumkis and a matha patti from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Alia Bhatt in a red outfit:

Alia Bhatt donned a bright red coloured floral print dress and looked stunning. For a party, the RRR heroine picked a red strapless dress and teamed it up with an oversized jacket. She slipped her feet into matching red coloured pumps.

Alia Bhatt in white coloured mini dress:

The Gangubai Kathiawadi heroine donned a white coloured mini dress featuring a plunging neckline, a corset-inspired bodice and a straight fit silhouette. She elevated her look by adding a matching white coloured blazer. She added a cool dose of accessories and looked fabulous.

Alia Bhatt in Kanjeevaram silk saree

The RRR heroine knows how to look magical in a saree as well. She picked a green Kanjeevaram silk saree and teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse. She added statement gold jhumkis and went with centre parted hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt beach babe:

How is Alia Bhatt looking? Hot, right! She is a stunner and sets the temperature soaring with her bikini photos.

