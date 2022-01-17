5 Step Quick Guide to disinfect your home and keep your family safe

Clean homes radiate positivity and form the springboard of a healthy and carefree life. As a kid, every one of you might remember having left dust and dirt settle on your reading table till your mom rounded you up to clean it. Owing to the rising Omicron cases across the globe and heightened awareness towards hygiene, even turned 10-year-olds have turned into cleanliness vigilantes. While maintaining cleanliness was always significant, its importance has grown manifold in the wake of the pandemic situation.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can remain active and contagious for days on some surfaces. Doctors and other experts have time and again insisted on the importance of sanitisation. Regular washing of hands, sanitisation of clothes and surfaces are some of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of the virus. However, disinfecting your homes might become necessary at regular intervals considering the intermittent waves and mutations that have kept everyone at their wit's end.

Since the pandemic emerged, several pest control agencies and similar service providers have started providing deep cleaning and disinfecting services. However, professional organisations like Urban Company uses certified, hospital-grade disinfectants and sanitized equipment to kill harmful viruses and bacteria and ensure homes are thoroughly decontaminated. Here are the 5 steps you must follow to keep your home sanitised and your family secure:

Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces: High-touch surfaces are hard surfaces that you frequently touch. Tables, countertops, desks, phones, keyboards, light switches, doorknobs, toilets, faucets, sinks, sports equipment and toys are some spots we frequently touch and keeping them clean can save you from the possibility of infection. While professionals do not engage in cleaning/disinfecting without proper protective gear, homeowners rarely care about it. They are under the false presumption that cleaning their home doesn't require safety gear. However, doctors suggest wearing disposable masks and gloves is a necessary preventive measure. Cleaning visibly dirty areas with soap and water is recommended before using disinfectants. While using disinfectants, you must ensure that they are approved for domestic use and do not emanate dangerous fumes if sprayed on certain surfaces. People often use bleach to disinfect their homes; however, they rarely do it appropriately. The water-chemical ratio of bleach must be according to the instructions, and you must avoid mixing them with other cleaners like ammonia.

Soft surfaces- the hidden breeding grounds: While high touch surfaces have the highest probability of carrying infectious viruses and other microbes, your clothes, bedsheets and pillows, and soft toys are the hidden culprits that foster infection. Cleaning them at regular intervals and keeping them dry is advisable. If anyone in the family is suffering from or has a higher probability of sickness, handling their clothes with precaution is advisable. You must avoid shaking dirty laundry and dispose of gloves immediately after use. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water afterwards can help keep you safe.

Keeping electronics and gadgets clean: Other than the above-mentioned surfaces, you have a higher probability of coming in contact with electronics. While it is best to cover your electronics with easy to wipe covers, you must adhere to the user instructions while cleaning them. While using disinfectant sprays with more than 70% alcohol is best, you may use wipes (with similar alcohol content) to clean electronic surfaces.

Preventing food contamination: Keeping your kitchen dry and free from humidity is an essential step that can ensure the prevention of food contamination. Washing your hands before handling food items can be helpful. Using appropriate disinfectants with minimal fumes is necessary while cleaning your kitchen and food storage appliances like the refrigerator. It is always better to wash or sanitise hands rather than attempting to wipe containers and jars. Keeping your food items in air-tight containers is another step that can minimise the chances of food contamination.

While these steps can help in cleaning and disinfecting your homes thoroughly, it is advisable to use a professional deep cleaning and disinfecting service if someone in the family has suffered an infection.