5 Health Benefits of Natural Alkaline Mineral Water

90% of alkaline water and black water brands available in India are RO purified or ionised packaged drinking water brands which have little to no minerals.

What is Natural Alkaline Mineral Water?

“When spring water or aquifer water travels underground through layers of soil, clay, rocks, and alluvium it gets enriched with naturally-occurring calcium, magnesium, potassium, bicarbonates, sodium, and other citrate minerals,” says Avanti Mehta, water sommelier, Aava Natural Mineral Water. The presence of these minerals gives the water a unique minerality, TDS and pH. When a natural mineral water that is obtained from a protected source has a pH closer to 8 and above, it becomes naturally alkaline.

Natural Alkaline Mineral Water Health Benefits

It is not only the pH that makes water alkaline, naturally alkaline mineral water contains essential natural alkaline minerals. Natural minerals are highly needed for our body to develop and function. We cannot manufacture these minerals in our body, so we get them from our diet. Every time you think of calcium, milk may be the first thing that comes to mind. But did you know that drinking naturally alkaline mineral water can be a bioavailable source of calcium, magnesium, and other essential minerals? In fact, studies show how the bioavailability of minerals from natural mineral water is good and can be compared with the values derived from milk.

Five reasons for drinking mineral-rich naturally alkaline and the benefits it has for your health and wellness.

Healthy Heart

Magnesium and calcium play a vital role in regulating your cardiovascular functions, blood pressure and even cholesterol. A one-month clinical trial undertaken for natural mineral water rich in calcium and magnesium bicarbonate decreased cholesterol and LDL levels in participants. In 2003, the European Journal of Epidemiology published a study which found a significant protective effect for cardiovascular mortality by drinking calcium and magnesium rich mineral water. In fact, the impact and bioavailability of natural minerals through your drinking water on heart health is significant, with research suggesting it could prevent mineral deficiencies and reduce blood pressure.

Stronger Bones

Mineral water with high amounts of calcium can help the body’s calcium supply. In fact, a natural mineral composition rich in calcium and bicarbonates is known to benefit bone density by reducing bone resorption markers.

Better Digestion

Bicarbonates are present in all our body fluids and their main function is to regulate the acid-base balance in the human body. If you have heard the hype around alkaline water reducing acidity, it is not the pH of the alkaline water but its natural bicarbonate content that regulates digestion, neutralizes acid secretion, accelerates digestive emptying, and helps constipation.

Improves Brain Function

Did you know that almost 80% of your brain is water? Even the mildest form of dehydration is enough to impact cognitive functioning. Dehydration is also associated with poor concentration and memory difficulties. Magnesium acts as the gatekeeper for NMDA receptors, which aid brain development, memory and it is easily absorbed from your drinking water. A 2007 study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Ageing found that the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) was reduced in subjects who had a higher daily silica intake compared to the others in their drinking water, especially in elderly women. Staying hydrated can help cognitive function.

Skin Glow

Sip on nature’s best kept skincare secret – Silica. The naturally occurring mineral is an essential component of elastin—a protein in your connective tissue along with collagen, meaning it could help your skin’s ability to self-repair. Silica is a natural compound found in most rocks, clays, and sands and this is how it is naturally present in some alkaline mineral waters that are 100% natural. Healthy skin starts from within and including a naturally mineral rich water in your diet can help keep your skin hydrated inside out.

Also Read: 5 Classic Eid Milad Un Nabi Recipes