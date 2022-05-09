5 Benefits Of Soaking In A Hot Tub

Taking a shower with hot water will always be refreshing. Spending that couple of minutes in a hot water tub is really beneficial. Nowadays, it has emerged as a wellness icon. Many studies proved that using a hot tub benefits body, mind, and skin. The warm water also eases aches and pains from conditions like arthritis, lower back pain, etc., However, the benefits of using a hot tub may vary from individual to individual. Here are five benefits of soaking in a hot tub.

Relieves Stress:

Starting a day in the hot water tub will have a huge influence on the energy levels. Yes... What you read is absolutely right! Soaking in the hot tub for a few minutes help relieve physical, emotional, and mental stress. Researchers say that hydrotherapy reduced the amount of cortisol, a stress hormone that causes an increase in the heart rate and blood pressure.

Improved Sleep:

Many studies say that relaxation gained from a soak in the hot water tub may be enough to help the person fall asleep.

Physical and Psychological relaxation:

Regular thermal therapy gives physical and psychological relaxation. It helps loosen muscles and joints. Water supports your body and helps improve flexibility and range of motion.

Good Effects On Vascular Function:

Soaking in a hot water tub may have good effects on vascular function and blood pressure. According to the researchers, passive heat therapy may help alleviate cardiovascular risk and mortality. Studies say that soaking in a hot water tub for 10 minutes may lower blood pressure.

Calorie burn:

Do you know soaking in a waist-high hot water tub for an hour will burn the same calories as a 30 minutes walk? Yes, a study proved that.

Important Information:

It is always important for a pregnant woman to check with her doctor whether to soak in a hot water tub or not.

A temperature of 100 F is safe for adults and more than 104 could be dangerous.

If you feel dizzy or overheated, just get out of hot water tub.

Keep your head, arms, and upper chest out of the water to avoid overheating.

Avoid alcohol while in the hot tub as it may cause dehydration. If you want drink water while in the hot tub to cool off your body.

Don't switch from the hot tub to the cool pool. Coldwater could increase blood pressure and may have serious effects.

Who should avoid hot tubs:

People who are suffering from heart diseases should avoid soaking in hot water tubs.

Those who have cuts, open sores, or rashes should avoid hot water immersion.

If you are the one who has lightheadedness or fainting like feeling, they should not go soaking in the hot water tub.

Those who have urinary tract infections should also avoid using hot water immersion.