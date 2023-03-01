32nd Edition of B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Medicall, the largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair organized by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from 17-19 Mar 23 at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. The 32nd edition of Medicall will focuses on all the needs of a hospital from surgical cotton to the latest imaging equipment and surgical tools etc.

Medicall organizes Interactive Brainstorm, the showstoppers of Medicall. At Medicall, medicine meets management providing intellectually stimulating Seminars, Workshops, Unconference and Ask all –open discussion sessions for the Medical Fraternity to acquire and disseminate knowledge on the business aspects of running Hospitals. The Interactive Healthcare Intelligentsia at Brainstorm Medicall dishes out nuggets of wisdom in a nutshell.

Also, Medicall Introduces Medicall academy with an objective of nurturing Talent and skill development through Simulation based workshops, inducing hands–on experience on new skills and technologies used in Health care industry.

Since 2006, Medicall shows are held at Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Colombo. Medicall has completed 31 successful editions.

Talking about the expo Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & CEO, Medicall "Small and medium sized hospital owners from tier II and III cities cannot afford to have qualified purchase managers. Equipment companies also do not have adequate sale force to meet all these hospital owners. Since I have undergone the difficulty for my hospital, I thought Medicall will bring in all equipment manufacturers under one roof."

An exclusive lab pavilion is planned at Medicall Hyderabad with A-Z medical lab products , reagents and other lab solutions & automations.