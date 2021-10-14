13th Edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair HJF to Showcase Over 50K Unique Designs

Hyderabad: City-based Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2021), the premium jewelry trade show of South India, the most awaited iconic show is back in the city of Pearls and will be held between 18th - 20th October 2021 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City. HJF 2021 will exhibit the finest jewellery and an exclusive artisans’ collection by bringing in the topmost jewelers, import & export merchants, and industry associations in the city of Pearls. The Flagship show, organized by Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibitions organizer, is being held in association with Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellery Federation, and India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

HJF will showcase 500+ traditional, modern and innovative designer brands. Over 150 top exhibitors will participate this year, comprising jewelry brands, finely finished Jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, loose stones and pearls manufacturers, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hallmarkers, assayers and representatives from trade and government bodies. Over 50,000 + unique designs and collections will be displayed by the exhibitors. The three-day fair will forge strategies, explore technologies and evaluate policies defining the future of Jewellery & Gem Industry in India. The show will also see participation from Indian cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Thrissur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Bangalore to name a few. As a precursor to the event, HJF also held roadshows and Association meets in various cities such as Kadapa, Hyderabad. Vijaywada, Karimnagar.

Speaking on the announcement of the much-awaited Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair 2021, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India is the second-largest gold consumer and Indian gems and jewellery sector is one of the largest in the world, contributing around 29% to the global jewellery consumption. India is the most preferred country in terms of gems and jewellery export. The total gems and jewellery export accounted for US$ 26.02 billion from April.

Also Read: Platinum Season Of Hope Aims To Boost Demand For Platinum Jewellery This Season

2020 to March 2021, and for March 2021 it was US$ 3.61 billion. Based on its potential for growth and value addition, the Government declared the gems and jewellery sector as a focus area for export promotion. The Government has undertaken various measures recently to promote investment and upgrade technology and skills to promote ‘Brand India’ in the international market. Consumers are preferring branded fine jewellery and Sustainability Influenced fine jewellery purchases. We are extremely glad to organize HJF’s 13th edition in its in-person format again following strict safety norms. This year, at the esteemed HJF which builds quality business relationships on a Pan-India scale, we are expecting Wholesalers, Retailers and exporters from all sectors of the jewellery industry.”

Speaking on HJF, Mr. Mahender Tayal, President HJMA, Regional Chairman South GJEPC said, HJF has delivered amazing result over the years, the feedback from the buyers and Manufacturers are very good. This is a great platform for the manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and designers to come along and network together. It is giving an opportunity to each and everyone in the industry to contribute towards business growth. We at Hitech city Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Hyderabad support HJF 2021 and request all to register and visit the show to bring their business to new heights”.

This year, the B2B fair will see participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Hunar Gold, Mukesh & Brothers, M/S Devansh creation, Mahavir gold, Kallp jewellers, Sri Vijay Durga maha Shakti jewellers & exporters, Shree Durga jewellers, Anantam jewels private limited, Kalavathi Jewellers amongst others. This year, HJF will the launch of a new initiative - Power of Young – Jewellers Think Tank. It is an exclusive event to celebrate the inspiring achievements of budding young jewellers in the Indian Gem and Jewellery industry, especially those from South India.

The HJF forms an intrinsic part of the ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’ campaign by Informa Markets in this festive season. Festival of Business is a medley of 10 back-to-back shows till October end across different verticals in the physical, digital and hybrid formats. It has been curated to help discover the joy of in-person re-union, cementing bonds, networking, driving business objectives, spotting innovations through touch and feel, gathering marketing intelligence, and arriving at customized solutions through different platforms under the umbrella of each B2B show.

HJF 2021 is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. This is introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.