Zee Thirai Presents Binge-Watch Worthy Blockbusters All October

With an array of movie offerings, Zee Thirai curates some of the best titles in Tamil cinema. Catering to viewers of all age groups, the channel is all set to showcase a live-action animated movie in addition to a variety of multi-genre films.

The highlight of the month is the World Television Premiere of ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ on Sunday, 17th October at 12:00pm. Narrating the story of a mischievous and witty rabbit named Peter, the movie explores the underlying message of self-exploration and unconditional love as Peter decides to escape the cocooning family garden in search of adventure.

The blockbuster entertainment continues throughout the month as the channel will air television and channel premieres in addition to blockbuster hits.

On October 10th watch the Zee Thirai Premiere of ‘Shesu Yaar’ at 1 pm.

Bringing families together on the Poojai holidays, Zee Thirai will showcase the channel premiere of ‘Biscoth’ starring Santhanam on 14th October and the Indian Television Premiere of the superhit movie ‘Bangalore Days’ on 15th October at 1 pm starring brilliant performers like Arya, Bobby Simha and Sri Divya. While Biscoth follows the life of a biscuit maker’s son who grows up as a worker in the company that his dead father founded, Bangalore Days is an award-winning film that narrates the story of three cousins who relocate from Kerala to Bangalore.

Last but not least watch the romantic comedy ‘Sirandha Kudimagan’ on 24th October at 1 pm featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Neha Solanki.

