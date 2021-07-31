Zee Thirai celebrates August With a Gamut of Friendship Themed Movies

With an exciting line-up of blockbuster films, Zee Thirai is all set to regale the audience with an astounding August! Zee Thirai recently launched a Friendship Day special promo starring heartthrob Ashwin Kumar, who not only takes centre stage and owns the screen with his performance, but also unveils the channel’s surprise for the viewers.

In addition to its on-going promise to entertain the audience, Zee Thirai keeping up with the spirit of Friendship Day also captures the essence of being a loyal friend to its viewers. From providing non-stop entertainment to engaging with fans on their social media platforms, the channel has gone all out in interacting with their viewers. The channel reached out to a few fans who were beyond excited and went on to say, “With the lockdown in play, I did not have much to do and would end up looking for alternative means to help me maintain my sanity levels. Work pressures were extremely high and Zee Thirai stood by me throughout this duration. The channel doubled up as my best friend and came to my rescue with its interesting array of films.” says software engineer K. Viswanath. Another fan

S. Aishwarya speaking highly about the channel expressed, “Spending time within the confines of my home only with me books was very stressful. It was very difficult to focus and so I resorted to watching television. All I can say is that the movies on Zee Thirai kept upto their tagline ‘Lockdown – in Nanban’ as it was always there when I needed a break.”

Celebrating friendship, Zee Thirai will air exciting movies daily at 7pm. Kickstarting the week and the month on Sunday, 1st August is Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea starrer, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ where they stand united and fight for justice. This will be followed by ‘Junga’ on Monday, 2nd August starring Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeesha and Madonna Sebastian playing pivotal roles in the hilarious plot. Comedy horror ‘Anando Brahma’ on Tuesday, 3rd August stars Taapsee Pannu and Srinivas Reddy which was appreciated for its unique concept. On Wednesday, 4th August, ‘Vetrivel’, a family drama starring M. Sasikumar, Miya George, and Prabhu in the lead roles will air on the channel. Comedy drama ‘Endrendrum Punnagai’ will air on Thursday, 5th August, starring Jiiva, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Santhanam showcases the emotional journey between best friends.

Ram Pothineni will be seen in a strong role in the action-drama ‘iSmart Shanker’ on Friday, August 6th. Ending the week on a high note is another action-drama ‘Seeru’ on Saturday, 7th August starring Jiiva, Riya Suman, Gayathri Krishnaa.

Follow Zee Thirai is Instagram, facebook and twitter for more entertainment and fun throughout the week