You Know How Much Thalapathy Vijay's Net Worth?

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood. Vijay will be turning a year older today. He is ringing in his birthday with his family and loved ones. Vijay has been into the acting profession for the past two decades. He has appeared in more than 65 films. Do you know the net worth of Vijay? Don't worry, we are here to tell you.

According to sources, Vijay's net worth is said to be around Rs Rs 410 cr to date. Talking about the annual income of Vijay, it is said to be an estimated Rs 100 to 200 cr since 2019 and till now. Vijay has several brand endorsement deals which is said to fetch him an estimated Rs 10 cr per year.

His portfolio of brand endorsement includes Coca-Cola, IPL for Chennai Super Kings, and few other brands. Vijay has all top brand cars in his garage. The list included Rolls Royce Ghost worth approximately ₹6 crores, Audi A8 worth ₹1.30 crores, BMW series 5 worth ₹75 lakhs, BMW X6 worth ₹90 lakhs, Mini Cooper worth ₹35 lakhs. Looking at all these, we can safely say that Vijay is one of the wealthiest actors in Indian cinema.

In the meantime, Vijay has treated all his fans by unleashing two posters from his forthcoming flick 'BEAST' on the eve of his birthday. Both the posters have received thumping response from all quarters. Vijay fans have posted BEAST pictures as mobile wallpapers. BEAST will be directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. More details about the cast and crew are awaited.