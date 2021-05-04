KGF: Chapter 2 Run Time Will Leave You Stunned!

Yash’s forthcoming flick ‘ KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most awaited films in India. The film has been in the news since its inception. KGF: Chapter 2 has created much hype among the audience owing to the first instalment KGF as it became a smash hit at the box office.

The film put the Karnataka film industry on a global map. Latest news we hear from our trusted sources is that KGF: Chapter 2 run time is said to be 2 hours and 52 minutes which is roughly three hours.

This is unofficial given the fact that the makers are yet to complete censor formalities of KGF Chapter 2. We will get to know the exact run time of KGF: Chapter 2 after the censor board report. Even if the film is three hours, the audience will definitely love to watch it on the big screens as the hype around the movie is huge.

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film stars Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.