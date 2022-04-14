Yash Mania Grips Karnataka: Police Lathi-Charge to Control Fans at Theatres Screening KGF 2

By Shyamala Tulasi

Kannada Rocking Star Yash’s much awaited film has been released today, March 14. Trade pundits are predicting that the pan India film will break all the industry records going by the advanced booking of tickets. Soon after KGF Chapter 1 release, Yash got a huge fan following for his remarkable acting.

And most of the fans are very happy about his comeback with KGF chapter 2 on the big screen after a long hiatus. People in Karnataka, particularly Yash boss fans have begun celebrations much ahead of its release. A Festive atmosphere prevails in almost every theatre. Celebrations in single screen theatres are at its peaks.

However, one department which seems to be having a tough time is the police department. The Karnataka cops are said to be having a tough time controlling the crowd during the fans show which started as early as 1 am on Thursday. The police had no other way to control the fans but to resort to mild lathi-charge.

People who watched the first day first show of the movie were seen queuing up again to watch the film for the second time. They were seen saying that the craze surrounding Yash’s KGF 2 was unfathomable and that everyone have to experience it in theatres only again and again.

Movie buffs also said that the tribute song made by the ‘KGF Chapter 2’ team for Late Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is simply brilliant.



As of now, KGF chapter 2 is running successfully in theatres worldwide.