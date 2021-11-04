Vishal's Enemy Movie Review: Check Audience Reaction to Arya Starrer

After months or shutdown and no entertainment, Tamil cinephiles are thrilled about the opening of theaters. Diwali will be a double bonanza for Kollywood fans as Arya and Vishal starrer Enemy and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe are hitting the thearres today.

While Annaatthe is a treat for Thalaiva fans, Vishal movie has opened to positive responses from the audience and the first-day shows are housefull.

Talking about the Enemy movie review, the audience have heaped praises on Vishal, Arya, and Prakash Raj performances in the movie. They say that they loved the storyline of the movie. The visual effects in the movie have impressed the audience. With the huge clash between Annaatthe and Enemy at the box office, let's see which movie collections will be more.

Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. The film features Vishal, Arya, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Here's what the audience has to say about the movie....