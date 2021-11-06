Vishal's Enemy Day 2 Collections

Tamil movie Enemy starring Vishal, Arya and Prakash raj in key roles hit theatres worldwide on Diwali. It was a festive treat to the audience. The movie has opened to positive response and is running to packed houses.

The BGM, action scenes and performances of lead actors in the character Rajiv and Chozhan has won the hearts of the audience. The Enemy crew is thrilled with the positive response to the movie which has opened to rave reviews. Enemy has set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window.

In fact the movie has been rated higher than Rajinikanth's Annaathhe on IMDB So, how much did the film collect at the box office? As per trade reports, the Vishal-Arya starrer (Enemy) has raked in Rs 2 crore from overseas box office collection. The worldwide gross is estimated to be around 5-6 crores on the first day, while Enemy collected around Rs Rs 5 crores on second day from Tamil Nadu. Enemy collections from Telugu speaking states is expected to be around 3.5 crores. The final official figures are yet to be released by the filmmakers.

Enemy is directed by Anand Shankar and stars Ashmita, Mamta Mohandas as leading ladies. RD's Rajasekhar's cinematography has come in for a lot of appreciation while the BGM by Sam CS and Music by S Thaman is a plus to the movie.

