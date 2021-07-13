Vishal Wraps Up Enemy Shoot

Kollywood actors Vishal and Aarya are all set to be seen together in the multistarrer ‘Enemy’. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. In a latest development, Vishal's Enemy team was seen celebrating the completion of the film. Yes. Vishal and the makers have completed the film’s shoot. The film's teaser is expected tp be out soon.

Vishal announced the wrapup saying, "It's a wrap for 'Enemy' shoot, all set for Teaser soon, so damn happy & elated to have worked with a lovely team. Thanks to Director Anand Shanker, Music Director Thaman, Cameraman RD Rajasekhar cast & crew, Thanks to my Producer Vinod for making this lovely project. Love you jammy, so happy we are again in a fab film together."

Enemy is directed by Anand Shanker and produced by Vinod Kumar under the Mini Studios banner. Mirunalini Ravi of Gaddalakonda Ganesh fame will be seen as the female lead in the film.

Besides Vishal, the film has an ensemble cast including Mirunalini Ravi, Prakash Raj will appear in prominent roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.