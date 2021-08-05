Vishal To Wrap Vishal 31' By Mid Of August

Kollywood Actor Vishal resumed the shoot of his upcoming film titled 'Vishal 31', which is being directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. The makers of the movie have officially confirmed via Twitter that the film is on the verge of completion.

Yes, currently, Vishal31 is in the last leg of shooting and the crew is likely to wrap up the entire film shoot by end of this month.

There's no official confirmation about the release date of the film. The makers are expected to announce the film title and release date in a couple of days from now.

Meanwhile, Vishal was last seen in 'Chakra' and the film did decent business at the box office. Next up, Vishal will next be seen in 'Enemy', which is directed by Anand Shankar.

It is for the first time Vishal is going to share screen space with Arya. Watch this space for all Vishal movie updates.