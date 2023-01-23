Vijay's Varisu Collections Cross 250 Crores

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu was a pongal release for the Tamil audience. Kollywood fans seemed to have enjoyed the movie thoroughly as there is no stopping the movie at the box office.

Varisu had tough competition from Thala Ajithkumar's Thanivu at Kollywood box office and the Telugu version, Varasudu was competing against Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veerasimha Reddy at Tollywood box office. However, against all odds, the Vijay movie has emerged victorius, thanks to the patronage of moviebuffs.

The latest we hear is that Vijay's Varisu box office collections have crossed the Rs 250 crore mark. Isn't that impressive?

Varisu was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and starred Saratkumar, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rashmika Mandanna, Sham and Jaya Sudha in key roles.

The film is a blockbuster hit and Vijay is on cloud nine following the massive success of Varisu. Thalapathy fans can't stop going ga ga over this milestone.

Have you watched Varisu yet? Time to book your tickets now to watch the family entertainer.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.