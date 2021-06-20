Vijay's First Look In Thalapathy 65 On This Date

Thalapathy Vijay is going to celebrate his birthday on June 22nd. Fans are pretty much excited and are eagerly waiting for an interesting update from his upcoming movies. Fans are getting ready to celebrate their dearest hero's birthday on social media. The Common Display Picture for Vijay's birthday is already doing rounds in the social media.

The makers of Vijay's upcoming film are going to release the first look poster and announce the title on June 21st. Here is the proof.

According to the reports, Vijay is said to be playing a never before avatar in the movie and we think that the director is surely going to impress the fans with the new poster. Let us not decode much but wait to witness the title and first look of Thalapathy 65. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of the film and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, fans have planned many welfare activities like donating blood, giving food to poor and helping the needy who have been affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Another interesting news is that the makers of Vijay's next 'Thalapathy 66' are likely to come up with crazy news. For the first time, Vijay joined his hands with Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Dil Raju.