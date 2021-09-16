Vijay, Taapsee Pannu in Disney+ Hotstar's Annabelle Sethupathi Premiere on Sep 17

~ The highly anticipated multi-lingual comedy entertainer, directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, releases on 17th Sep 2021, exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar ~

Disney+ Hotstar presents the biggest multi-lingual Fantasy-comedy of 2021 this 17th September 2021, Annabelle Sethupathi. Powerhouse performers Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi come together for a Fantasy comedy that also features iconic actors like Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, and celebrated comedians like Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Devadarshini and many others from Tamil and Telugu cinema. The movie, which will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada & Malayalam, is produced by Sudhan Sundaram & Jayaram of Passion Studios and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. Annabelle Sethupathi follows Rudra’s (Taapsee) brush with the dark history of a haunted palace. Actor Vijay Sethupathi dons the role of a “Romantic King” in Annabelle Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in dual role as a Queen and modern day burglar. This is the first time these versatile actors, known for portraying edgy characters in avant-garde films, will be seen in a Fantasy comedy. The fun yet thoroughly gripping Fantasy-comedy marks the supremely talented actor Taapsee Pannu’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of two years.

Disney+ Hotstar also released a heartwarming original soundtrack in three languages; Titled Devi Nadaye in Telugu, Vaanil Pogum in Tamil and Dheere Chal in Hindi, the romantic ballad captures Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s enchanting on-screen love story, striking a chord with fans across geographies. Composed and Produced by Krishna Kishor at Melom studios, all three renditions of the soulful melody have been voiced by stalwarts of the Indian music industry - Chinmayi Sripaada and Armaan Malik (Tamil), Javed Ali (Hindi), Anurag Kulkarni (Telugu). The track is bound to melt hearts with its enchanting lyrics penned by Uma Devi (Tamil), Kunaal Verma (Hindi) and Krishna Kanth (Telugu).

The narrative intertwines humour and emotion, thereby making it a family entertainer that one cannot miss.

~ Find out more about the mystery that surrounds Annabelle Sethupathi only on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September ~

