Vijay Sethupathi Turns TV host For MasterChef Tamil

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is on high, as he delivered Master and Uppena back-to-back hits, this year at the box office. Both the films turned out to be a profitable venture at the ticket window. Now, he has become the most sought after actor in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Latest news we hear is, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to become a host for a cookery show Masterchef in India.

MasterChef is a popular competitive cooking show format created by Franc Roddam. Then it was later adapted in Australia and many other countries. All over the world, MasterChef is a popular reality show. Now, Sun TV has acquired the Tamil adaptation rights for the internationally acclaimed show and they have roped in Vijay Sethupathi to host MasterChef Tamil.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest stars in the film industry. Vijay Sethupathi hosting the show by adjusting his schedules, then, it will come with a high price. Reports are doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi is getting a fancy remuneration for hosting the show, which seem to be higher than his usual film deals.

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films including - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh ShivN, Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline, which are in various stages of production.

