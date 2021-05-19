Vijay Sethupathi: I Don't Run Behind Money

There’s no need to give any introduction to Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Is anyone there to point at his acting skills, hardly, a big ‘No’.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in Telugu and Tamil. He is basking in the success of the Vijay starrer ‘Master’ and Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena in which he played prominent roles. Both the films were released in the first quarter of this year and turned out to be a huge money-spinners at the box office.

For those who joined new to the story, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to host a cookery show, Master Chef in Tamil. Rumors are doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi is taking a fancy pay cheque home for hosting the show. The rumors have reached the ears of Sethupathi and he has responded to them.

Vijay Sethupathi has slammed the rumours, he said that he will never sign films or shows for money. I don't run behind money, as long as I entertain my fans and audience. He says he always looks forward to connecting with the audience and to impress them.

The actor will next be seen in Tamil films like Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He will also be seen in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).