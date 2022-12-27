Vedha First Weekend Collections

Shiva Rajkumar is basking in the glory of his recent outing Vedha. The film has set cash registers ringing at the box office ever since opened in theatres. The film has earned glowing reviews from several quarters.

Talking about the collections, Vedha collected Rs 6.05 cr by the first weekend at the box office. Vedha was made on a budget of Rs 8 cr. The film needs another 2 cr to become a hit at the box office.

It is left to see how much Vedha will make by end of its theatrical run.

The film is written and directed by Harsha. Vedha has been produced by Geeta Shivarajkumar under the banner Geeta Pictures.