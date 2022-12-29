Vedha Box Office Collection Day 6: Shiva Rajkumar's film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Vedha was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. The film earned rave reviews from all quarters, minting gold at the box office. The film has shattered every possible record at the box office.

Speaking about the collections, Vedha has managed to earn Rs 0.80 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The film's total collections stand at Rs 35 cr plus. The official figures of Vedha are yet to be known.

Vedha is directed by Harsha. Ganavi Laxman is seen as the leading lady in the film. The music has been composed by Arjun Janya. Geetha Shivrajkumar & Zee Studios, working under the Geetha Pictures brand, produced the movie. The Vedha film is Shivanna’s 125th movie.

