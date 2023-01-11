Varisu Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay Movie Opens to Positive Reviews

Jan 11, 2023, 05:01 IST
varisu twitter review - Sakshi Post

Varisu Twitter Review: Kollywood actor Vijay Thalapathy is back after his previous outing, Beast, which fizzled at the box office. 

In his latest movie titled Varisu aka Varasudu in Telugu, Vijay is seen in a family drama. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. 

Varisu US Premieres were held last night and the Vijay Film, Varisu aka Varasudu has opened to positive reviews from fans and audience alike. 
We gathered the first reaction of the audience who watched the early shows.

Have a look....


Read More:

Tags: 
Varisu
varisu twitter review
varisu public talk
varisu audience review
varisu rating
Advertisement
Back to Top