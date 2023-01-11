Varisu Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay Movie Opens to Positive Reviews

Varisu Twitter Review: Kollywood actor Vijay Thalapathy is back after his previous outing, Beast, which fizzled at the box office.

In his latest movie titled Varisu aka Varasudu in Telugu, Vijay is seen in a family drama. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Varisu US Premieres were held last night and the Vijay Film, Varisu aka Varasudu has opened to positive reviews from fans and audience alike.

We gathered the first reaction of the audience who watched the early shows.

Have a look....

Surprisingly @realsarathkumar has delivered a commendable performance. @MusicThaman bgm🔥 pinni pedal @Lyricist_Vivek dialogue's made the film connect very well with audience. A neat and perfect family entertainer for this festival season #Varisu — Gowtham (@gowthamvj1) January 10, 2023

#Varisu is a planned assassination - 4am 1st half reports!! https://t.co/jZO8cq4MRf — Hari Kumar S (@Harrys_Tweetss) January 10, 2023

#VarisuReview #Varisu is one of the best movie Pongal release first half was super and 2half lit bit slow but excellent movie

Songs and bgm : Thaman asaul but vaa thalaivaa song 🔥🔥 Direction and cinematography was the mind-blowing location and charcters good Rating me 3.5/5 — Vamsi Reddy077 (@VReddy077) January 10, 2023