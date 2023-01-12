Varisu OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Thalapathy's Vijay's Varisu has become a hot topic on social media. The film was released in theatres on January 11, 2023. Varisu was released in theatres amid massive expectations.

But, Varisu failed to impress the viewers, the film got poor reviews from critics and the public alike. Varisu might do well in theatres due to the festive season.

A section of the audience is searching for the digital release of Varisu.

The film's digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. Varisu is likely to release on Prime Video sometime in the third week of February 2023. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. It is produced by Dil Raju. The Telugu version of Varisu will be releasing on January 14, 2023.