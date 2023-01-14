Varisu Joins Rs 100 Cr Club

Thalapathy Vijay is basking in the success of his recent outing, Varisu. The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film earned mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

Looks like the reviews or word of mouth about Varisu doesn't affect much to the film much. Yes, what you read is right. Varisu joined the Rs 100 cr club within two days of its release.

Varisu has achieved this incredible feat in just two days and is running to packed theatres worldwide despite mixed reviews. Varisu team could be on cloud nine for the massive feat at the box office. The Telugu version Varusudu has been released in theatres from today.

Varisu was directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Rashmika is the leading lady in the film.

It appears that the box office collection will continue to be on the rise throughout this weekend due to the pongal festival. It is left to see how much Varisu collect by end of its theatrical run.

