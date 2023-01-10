Varisu First Review From Overseas

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Fans have begun the countdown for the film in Chennai and other parts of the country.

The film's trailer, teaser and songs have struck a chord with the audience. Just a day left for the film to open in theatres.

Here's the first review posted by film critic Umair Sandhu who seems to have already watched Varisu.

Umair Sandhu shared the review after reportedly watching the film in the censor screening of the film.

Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter and wrote that First Review : #Varisu from Overseas Censor. #Vijay is Back with Bang & has proved his acting with mannerism and dialogues. He undergoes a spectrum of emotions in this family drama. Great to see such entertainment from him.* Simple content and heart touching emotions."

In another tweets, Umair Sandhu also rated the film, #Varisu = A Paisa Vasool Family Drama this Festival Season. #Vijay & supporting cast Stole the Show all the way.

