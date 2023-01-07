Varisu Booking Opens, Response Is Massive

There is no denying the fact that Thalapathy Vijay is the undisputed king of Kollywood. He has a huge fan following in different parts of the country. Vijay's Varisu is getting released in theatres on January 11, 2023.

Will Vijay's fans sit silently at home amidst the Varisu fever? They were waiting for the booking to open for the film. The film bookings have been opened in all areas. Vijay's Varisu tickets are selling like hotcakes in Chennai. The first-day collections of Varisu will surely create a record at the box office.

Looking at the advance booking, Varisu is expected to collect more than Rs 20 cr on opening day at the box office. The booking has been trending on social media. Rashmika is the female lead opposite Vijay. Vamsi Paidipally is the director of the film.