Varisu Art Director Sunil Babu No More

Thalapathi Vijay's Varisu art director Sunil Babu has passed away due to a heart attack. The film fraternity went into shock with his sudden demise. Film celebrities today sent in their condolences to Sunil's Babu family.

Sunil Babu has worked as an art director to Vijay's Varisu. The film is just a few days away of theatrical release. Varisu will open in theatres on January 11, 2023.

Sunil Babu worked on many hit films like Sita Ramam, MS Dhoni, and Ghajini. He is survived by wife and one daughter named Arya Saraswati. Sunil Babu's funeral is expected to take place today.