Valimai Day 2 Collections: Thala Ajith Beats Thalapathy Vijay

Thala Ajith's Valimai hit theatres across the world yesterday. The film, directed by H Vinoth and starring Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in key roles, received thumbs up from both audience and critics. The response to the movie has been phenomenal so much so that, we hear that Valimai has broken the box office record set by Thalapathy Vijay's Master which was directed by Lokesh Kanagarajan.

Talking about Valimai Box Office collections, on the very first day, the Ajith movie raked in a whopping 1.82 crore at the ticket window in Chenai alone. This is highest for any Tamil movie released in the post corona period.

When it comes to total collections, Ajith's Valimai is said to have raked in a whopping Rs 30 crores at the box office, which is way higher than Vijay's Master (25.56 cr) and Rajinikanth's Annaatthhe (24.31 crore).

Valimai day 2 collections. On its second day, Valimai's box office collections are said to be way higher than day 1.

As per trade pundits, Valimai's day 2 collections crossed $200K at the US box office. The movie is said to have raked in the highest collection, as per producer Boney Kapoor.

At US Box Office, Valimai racked up $140,244 from premiere shows, $38,033 on Thrusday and $53,000 on Friday, tkaing the total to $231,277.

Talking about Australia box office collections, Valimai collected

A$62,8738 on day 1

A$40,817 on day 2

taking the total to A$103,515

Have you watched the movie yet? Let us know your review of the film Valimai.