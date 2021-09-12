Tughlaq Durbar Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiepan Movie Is A Laugh Riot

Vijay Sethupathi is back and how! After playing a baddie in Master, the actor has teamed up with Parthiepan for a political satire. And trust me you won't regret watching this.

Titled Tughlaq Durbar, the movie is directed by Delhi Prasad Deendayal and produced by Seven Screen Studios. The movie is streaming on Netflix. How's the movie? Read on to find out.

Tughlaq Durbar Plot: Singaravelan aka Singam (Vijay Sethupathi) is an orphan aspiring to make it big in politics. He looks up to a local leader Rayappan (Parthiepan) and also manages to woo him and becomes a councillor. But just when he is on a high of realising his dreams, all hell breaks loose, thanks to his alter ego. What follows is a rollercoaster ride both for Singam as well as the viewers. Kamatchi (Raashi Khanna) plays Singam's love interest and helps him reach his goal. Will Singam get what he wants in life? Watch the movie to find out.

Analysis:

Vijay Sethupathi is a revelation in each movie. Yet again, the Kollywood actor proves that he can pull off any role effortlessly. The scene where he switches between two personalities during his political speech is too hilarious. Not just that, every single scene has a comic side to it and the Parthiepan-Sethupathi combo is perfect. The two actors complement each other in every scene and make the movie a worthy watch. Raashi Khanna does her bit to add the glam quotient. The background music just elevates every scene in the movie. And Singam's friend Vasu (Karunakaran) does full justice to his role and his scenes with Sethupathi are funny.

Plus:

Dialogues

BGM

Plot

Comedy scenes

Minus:

Crisp screenplay missing

Verdict:

After a long time, a movie to spend your weekend laughing away. Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar is a laugh Riot. Put this in your weekend watch list.