Thunivu, Varisu Latest Box Office Collections

Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are popular actors in Kollywood. Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu have been released in theatres during Pongal weekend. Both films got mixed reviews from all quarters.

Thunivu and Varisu are able to do well in theatres. Talking about the collections, Varisu has joined Rs 115 cr plus while Thunivu collected Rs 112 cr alone in Tamil Nadu. Thunivu and Varisu have been declared the biggest blockbuster hits at the box office.

Both the films are in profit zone, as per the sources.

Thunivu is written and directed by H. Vinoth. Besides Ajith, the film also stars Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera, and Bagavathi Perumal in key roles.

Varisu was directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Thalapathy Vijay as the female lead. Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth among others are seen in prominent roles.