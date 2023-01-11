Thunivu Twitter Review: Thala Ajith Fans Love Action Thriller

Thunivu Twitter Review: Ajithkumar's film directed by H Vinoth titled Thunivu released in Theatres across the globe today. The film stars Manju Warrier, Yogi Babu and Samuthirankani among others. The film has music score by Ghibran while Nirav Shah has done the camera work.

Ajithkumar's Thanivu is one of the most awaited movies this year and a Pongal release for Kollywood fans. The film revolves around a bank heist.

Check out what movie buffs who watched the earlier shows and US Premieres had to say about Thunivu.

@GMSundar_ Anna romba thanks. Interview la neenga SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER NU. Confidence level yen nu nalla putiyithu ipa. Thank you🙏 #THUNIVUAatamArrambam #Thunivu #BlockBusterThunivu — Johnny Bravo (@Bharath94020020) January 10, 2023

#Thunivu second half plot is copied from #SarkaruVaariPaata .Ajith tries to follow mahesh babu footsteps but failed miserably… — Elango (@Elango38) January 10, 2023

#Thunivu Only for #Thala

Entry🔥,Chilla Chilla song 🤙#Ajithkumar𓃵 did awesome job with his looks, style &Swag

1st half went like race

2nd half gd stuff

But totally disappointing with screenplay,few action screens r gd then nothing is exciting #ThunivuFDFS #Thunivureview pic.twitter.com/mYoiu6dUVN — Sreenivas kalyan (@Sreenivas4482) January 10, 2023