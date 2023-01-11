Thunivu Twitter Review: Thala Ajith Fans Love Action Thriller
Thunivu Twitter Review: Ajithkumar's film directed by H Vinoth titled Thunivu released in Theatres across the globe today. The film stars Manju Warrier, Yogi Babu and Samuthirankani among others. The film has music score by Ghibran while Nirav Shah has done the camera work.
Ajithkumar's Thanivu is one of the most awaited movies this year and a Pongal release for Kollywood fans. The film revolves around a bank heist.
Check out what movie buffs who watched the earlier shows and US Premieres had to say about Thunivu.
Hearing superb reviews about #Thunivu 🤩🤩 . All are praising #ThalaAjith acting and his mannerisms 🔥🔥 . Once again #Thala is back with a bang 🤟🤟 . Can’t wait for my show 😎😎 !! #THUNIVUAatamArrambam #ThunivuFDFS #ThunivuFromJan11 #Tegimpu #AjithKumar #Ajith #ThunivuPongal pic.twitter.com/aPMvW5k6Yk
— Akash Raju 🔥🔥 (@Raju_SSMB) January 10, 2023
@GMSundar_ Anna romba thanks. Interview la neenga SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER NU. Confidence level yen nu nalla putiyithu ipa. Thank you🙏 #THUNIVUAatamArrambam #Thunivu #BlockBusterThunivu
— Johnny Bravo (@Bharath94020020) January 10, 2023
#Thunivu second half plot is copied from #SarkaruVaariPaata .Ajith tries to follow mahesh babu footsteps but failed miserably…
— Elango (@Elango38) January 10, 2023
#Thunivu Only for #Thala
Entry🔥,Chilla Chilla song 🤙#Ajithkumar𓃵 did awesome job with his looks, style &Swag
1st half went like race
2nd half gd stuff
But totally disappointing with screenplay,few action screens r gd then nothing is exciting #ThunivuFDFS #Thunivureview pic.twitter.com/mYoiu6dUVN
— Sreenivas kalyan (@Sreenivas4482) January 10, 2023
Feeling elated, delighted, for positive reviews from every corner.
Much needed laurels to Thala.
Glad H Vinoth didn't let us down. Credit where due is 👏👏👏#Thunivu#THUNIVUAatamArrambam
— San R Maadhwa™ (@SanRMaadhwa) January 10, 2023
@Dir_Lokesh gave #Master for #ThalapathyVijay #HVinoth gave #Thunivu for #ThalaAjith
— actressspace (@actressspace) January 10, 2023