Thunivu Twitter Review: Thala Ajith Fans Love Action Thriller

Jan 11, 2023, 05:10 IST
Thunivu Twitter Review: Ajithkumar's film directed by H Vinoth titled Thunivu released in Theatres across the globe today. The film stars Manju Warrier, Yogi Babu and Samuthirankani among others. The film has music score by Ghibran while Nirav Shah has done the camera work. 

Ajithkumar's Thanivu is one of the most awaited movies this year and a Pongal release for Kollywood fans. The film revolves around a bank heist. 

Check out what movie buffs who watched the earlier shows and US Premieres had to say about Thunivu.


