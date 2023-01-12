Thunivu OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Thala Ajith is basking in the success of his recent outing to Thunivu. The film has taken a flying start at the box office. Unfortunately, Thunivu has failed to live up to the audience's expectations.

If you are waiting for Thunivu digital release, then you have landed on right page.

Ajith's Thunivu digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The film would be available on Netflix sometime in February.

Ajith's Thunivu would release on Netflix by mid of February. However, the makers are yet to announce an official digital release date of the film. Thunivu is directed by H.Vinoth and it is produced by Boney Kapoor.