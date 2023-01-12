Thunivu First Day Collection

Ajith starrer Thunivu, directed by H.Vinoth, hit the screens on January 10. The film has been receiving mixed responses from audience and critics alike.

On its first day, Thunivu has done exceptionally well at the USA box office.

According to trade reports, Thuniv has collected $273,350 from US Premiers. The film is estimated to have collected Rs 25 cr on opening day at the box office.

The opening day collections of Thunivu are yet to be known.

UAE 🇦🇪 BO Jan 11th 8:00 PM Local Time :#Thunivu - ₹ 1.62 Crs #Varisu - ₹ 1.44 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2023