Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde Mindblowing Visuals From Arabic Kuthu Song in BEAST

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast is one of the most awaited films in the south Indian film industry. The makers of the movie have come up with a new song from the film titled Arabic Kuthu. The description of the song on YouTube reads, "Watch the official lyrical video of "Arabic Kuthu" - 1st single from Thalapathy Vijay's #BEAST by Sun Pictures, Lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan, Directed by Nelson & Music by Anirudh Ravichander." Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi crooned the song Arabic Kuthu. The hook line of the song is 'Malama pitha pithadhe'. Here is the song, just give a look at it.

According to the reports, the movie is likely to hit the theatres on April 14, clashing with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Pooja Hegde is seen as the female lead in the flick and she is back in Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012 and later acted in many movies.

Also Read: