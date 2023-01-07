Thalapathy Vijay Overtakes Thala Ajith, Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu are the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Vijay and Ajith fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their demi-god in the much-awaited films.

Both films are competing for the Sankranthi box office. Vijay’s film has entered the profit zone with the pre-release business of Varisu.

The film did a pre-release business of Rs 310 cr, including AP, TS, and overseas theatrical rights including digital and satellite rights. On the other hand, Ajith’s Thunivu did a decent pre-release business of Rs 193 cr, including all languages' theatrical rights, and digital and satellite rights.

Likewise, Various has beaten Ajith’s Thunivu in terms of pre-release business.

Vijay’s Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Thunivu is helmed by H.Vonith and financed by Boney Kapoor.