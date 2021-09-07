Thalaivii Review: Kangana, Arvind Swamy Steal Hearts as Jayalalithaa and MGR

Sep 07, 2021, 17:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

A special screening of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi was held for select members from the fraternity in Hyderabad. The who's who from the tinsel town marked their attendance. Those who managed to catch up with the show can't stop raving about the movie. Kangana and Arvind Swamy have shined in their roles as Jayalalithaa and MGR in Thalaivi and the duo brings back the legendary Tamil Nadu politicians alive on the screen with their stellar performance. 

Thalaivii is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is gearing up to hit theatres on the occasion of Ganesh chavithi (September 10). Thalaivii chronicles the life of the gritty woman who went from being the legendary actress to becoming the most revered politician till date in the state. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Here's a look at the first reaction to Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy's Thalaivii

