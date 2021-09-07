Thalaivii Review: Kangana, Arvind Swamy Steal Hearts as Jayalalithaa and MGR

A special screening of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi was held for select members from the fraternity in Hyderabad. The who's who from the tinsel town marked their attendance. Those who managed to catch up with the show can't stop raving about the movie. Kangana and Arvind Swamy have shined in their roles as Jayalalithaa and MGR in Thalaivi and the duo brings back the legendary Tamil Nadu politicians alive on the screen with their stellar performance.

Thalaivii is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is gearing up to hit theatres on the occasion of Ganesh chavithi (September 10). Thalaivii chronicles the life of the gritty woman who went from being the legendary actress to becoming the most revered politician till date in the state. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Here's a look at the first reaction to Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy's Thalaivii

#Thalaivii is one of the finest biopics made in India with a lot of sincerity by Dir.#Vijay. Very well presented the life of #Jaya engagingly.



While #KanganaRanaut is brilliant in her acting, all of us are going to love #NJR @thearvindswami sir. He is outstanding. Do watch💐👏💪 pic.twitter.com/CK11FJlUt5 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 4, 2021

Happened to watch a preview of #Thalaivii at AGS. Good movie with solid starcast.1st half was fast,engaging, dropped a bit in second half.Aravind Swamy was amazing as usual and #KanganaRanaut played effortlessly the role of Jaya. Better version than other TV series based on Jaya pic.twitter.com/zioMP2YcKu — Karthik Murali (@Karthik_Murali) September 5, 2021

I’m not saying this because Vijay is a brother to me, but, #Thalaivii is amongst the most sensitive, and sensible biopics I’ve seen.



The love between MGR and Jaya is pure, raw, honest, and yet, human.



Rarely do we see the human side of actors and politicians.



A must-watch. — Abhishek D Shah (@iabhishekdshah) September 5, 2021

Just watched #Thalaivii !! Loved it !!!! The second half is pure mass stuff 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A very well made film !! Brilliant performances from #Kangana and #Aravindswamy

A big congratulations to @vishinduri and Director Vijay and team !

Watch it theaters!! — Sriram adittya (@SriramAdittya) September 5, 2021