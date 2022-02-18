Thala Ajith's Valimai Review Out

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai. The movie is going to hit the theatres on February 24. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid. Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter and said that Valimai is going to be Ajith's blockbuster. Here is the tweet made by Umair.

Valimai, an action thriller film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, as co-producer and distributor. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Boney Kapoor speaking to Pinkvilla said, "I would rather keep quiet about AK 61 right now. I hope that the curiosity around Ajith Kumar’s character in the film remains. I am blessed that I have the combo for Ajith Kumar and Vinoth working for me for the third time"



Boney Kapoor reacted to his fourth time collaboration with Ajith Kumar - "Maybe there would be a fourth film with Ajith Kumar too. We get along very well. He is a fantastic actor, professional to the core, very dedicated, focused and sincere. I respect him, he respects him. It's always comfortable to work with a person who knows you so well. I am sure, the journey going ahead will get even better."

