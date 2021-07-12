Thala Ajith's Valimai Motion Poster Is Out, Fans Say Worth The Wait

There’s no need to give an introduction to Tamil leading star Ajith. He has a huge fan base in different parts of the world. Ajithi fans have been constantly asking producer Boney Kapoor for a Valimai update for the past two years. Recently, one die hard fan of Ajith was also seen asking at Euro 2020 stadium by holding a placard with a Valimai update written on it.

Ajith and Boney Kapoor might have felt so happy that fans and audience are eagerly waiting for the film. Without delaying it any longer, Boney Kapoor has finally unleashed Ajith’s first look motion poster of the film. Yes, it is one of the most awaited films of this year. The motion poster dropped a hint about Ajith’s role in the film. The poster indicates that Ajith Kumar will be essaying the role of a police officer in the film.

The Valimai poster reads ‘Power is a state of mind’ and features Ajith in a stylish avatar. Here’s the tweet posted by Boney Kapoor.

The film is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru.

Besides Ajith, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, who’s basking in the success of Pawan Kalyan’s featured ‘Vakeel Saab’, as it a commercial hit at the box office. Boney Kapoor produced Vakeel Saab along with Dil Raju.