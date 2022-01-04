Thala Ajith's Valimai Keeps Date With Fans

Thala Ajith is one of the most sought after actors in Kollywood. He's a name to reckon with in the industry. All his movies are blockbusters even though he does only a few these days.

His next is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film is titled Valimai and being directed by H Vinoth. The film has an ensemble cast including Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Tollywood actor Karthikeya of RX100 fame. The tease of Valimai was recently out and has received thumping response from the audience.

It is known that Rajamouli decided to postpone release of his magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others, over omicron fears. Now, there was speculation about Ajith's Valimai too missing the theatrical release date. But it has emerged that the makers are in no mood to postpone.

The makers of Valimai have reassured fans that the film will very much stick to the release date announced earlier which is around Pongal, January 13.

This piece of news must cheer up Ajith fans who were worried about this.