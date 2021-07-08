Thala Ajith Fans Ask Valimai Update At Euro 2020 Football Match

Thalapathy Ajith is one of the most popular stars in the film industry. Ajith's upcoming film 'Valimai' is the most awaited release of the year. We are hearing the rumors that the film could get postponed. Looks like the makers of Valimai are keep everything under wraps to create much hype about the film. Looks like they haven't shared any updates about the film with their fans.

Ajith has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Ajith fans have been waiting for a long time, to hear the updates about the film. Ajith seems to have lost the patience. Now, the fans are appealing to Valamai makers to share an update about the film at Euro football match. Here's the poster which is widely circulating on social media, made by one die-hard fan of Ajith.

News is heard that Ajith's first look motion poster is expected to be out on July 15, 2021. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.