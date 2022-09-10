Telugu Version of Simbu-Gautham Menon's The Life of Muthu On This Date

Tamil hero Simbu, Acclaimed director Gautham Menon and AR Rahman combo have already delivered 2 hits in a row.

The trio are teaming up 3rd time for an Action emotional Drama saga, 'The Life of Muthu' made in 2 parts.

Starring Siddhi Idnani beside Simbu, Ishari.K. Ganesh has bankrolled this 2 part film on a large scale under Vels Film International banner.

Prestigious production house Sravanthi Movies is releasing the film in Telugu on September 15th. Speaking on the occasion, producer 'Sravanthi' Ravi Kishore says "I was impressed with the Trailer. It seemed very promising. I don't need to specially mention the magic created by Simbu's performance, Gautham Menon’s direction and Rahman’s music. Simbu and Gautham have good market in Telugu too. Earlier we dubbed classic hits like 'Nayakudu', 'Pushpaka Vinanam', 'Rendu Thokala Pitta', 'Raghuvaran Btech' under our Sravanthi Movies. Aiming to continue the same record, we're glad to be associated with 'The Life Of Muthu'. We're pretty sure Telugu people will love the concept of this film releasing on September 15th"

Simbu, Sidhi Idnani, Radhika Sarathkumar and others are part of this project with Siddhartha Nuni handling camera and Anthony working his magic on the editing table. Ace lyricists Anantha Sriram and Krishna Kanth have penned lyrics while Shreya Goshal and Chinmayee gave the vocals to the same.