Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Among Top Rated IMDB Movies

Kollywood actor Suriya's latest release Soorarai Pottru was a huge hit, despite the fact that it was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Soorarai Pottru was also dubbed into Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, titled Aakasam Nee Haddhu Raa. Now the film has become the third highest rated movie in the world on IMDb.

Soorarai Pottru was also selected for the 2021 Oscar nominations. It was among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and entered the Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. The film has got a 9.1 IMDb rating, which places it third on the website's all-time list of top-rated movies.

Soorarai Pottru is based on true events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners, 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.